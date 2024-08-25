Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,845 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.0 %
DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. 1,325,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,847. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.