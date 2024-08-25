Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,845 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. 1,325,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,847. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

