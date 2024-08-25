Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $52,592,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 585.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

NYSE RLI traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $151.36. 92,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,842. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $152.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

