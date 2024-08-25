Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.71

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 109102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$30.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading

