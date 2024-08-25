TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
