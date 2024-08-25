TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 159,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.82. 162,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,182. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.