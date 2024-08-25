Truist Financial Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $198.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $203.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $209.88 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

