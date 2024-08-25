Truist Financial Lowers Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target to $64.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.55. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Capital Group

In other news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $138,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

