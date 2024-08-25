UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading Up 2.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $224.51 and last traded at $224.51. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52.
