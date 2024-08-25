UBS Group Raises Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target to $19.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE AS opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth about $83,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.