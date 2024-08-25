Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.55. Ucommune International shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 145,515 shares.

Ucommune International Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

About Ucommune International

(Get Free Report)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.