Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Boosted by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 708.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 107.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after buying an additional 741,363 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. 2,898,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

