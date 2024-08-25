United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Trimmed by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 64.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 305.5% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 26,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.97. 6,308,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,522. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.