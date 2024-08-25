United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:URI traded up $27.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $745.03. The stock had a trading volume of 283,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $677.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

