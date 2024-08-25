Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.90

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.90 and traded as high as $69.30. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 6,899 shares changing hands.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.06.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

