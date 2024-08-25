Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.90

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.90 and traded as high as $69.30. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 6,899 shares changing hands.
Utah Medical Products Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.06.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
