V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of V.F. worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group increased their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

V.F. Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,553. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

