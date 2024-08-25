Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $13.18 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $360.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.