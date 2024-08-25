Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 8,066.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in FirstService by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.72. 126,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.33. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

