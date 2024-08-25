Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dover by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.64. 414,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.38 and a 200 day moving average of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.