Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888,004 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 148,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 624.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,667 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 99,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 256.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.