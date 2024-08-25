Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.77. 764,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,026. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

