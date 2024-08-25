Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,111 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,712,000 after purchasing an additional 520,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $77.93. 1,011,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,597. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

