Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Lowered by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. 470,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.