Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,155,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $151,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

BLV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. 470,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

