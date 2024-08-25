Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $256.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

