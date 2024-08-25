Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Reduced by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 11.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $44,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

