Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The company has a market capitalization of $416.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.