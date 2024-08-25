Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 163,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $170.60.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.