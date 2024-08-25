Velas Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $585,827.08 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00042062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,625,954,054 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

