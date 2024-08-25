Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 83,891 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

VZ opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

