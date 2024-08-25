Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Visa makes up 1.3% of Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.57. 660,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,000. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $487.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

