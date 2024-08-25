Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
V stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.44. 3,697,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,655. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $489.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.30.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
