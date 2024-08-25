Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Visa stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

