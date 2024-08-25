Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Position Raised by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.64. 909,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

