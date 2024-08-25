Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after buying an additional 559,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 802,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,318,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 302,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

