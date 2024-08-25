Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target Increased to $6.60 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.40 to $6.60 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 7.74. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

