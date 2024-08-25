Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Volkswagen has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.48.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

