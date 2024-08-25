Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Boosted by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035,080.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,142,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $68.86. 611,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,319. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

