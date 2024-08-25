Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $85.24 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $85.24 million and $3.07 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00004742 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008887 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,963.22 or 0.99976808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012170 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,042,784.78817681 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.10749586 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $4,608,625.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.