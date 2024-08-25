Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Boosted by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VMC traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,018. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average of $257.15.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

