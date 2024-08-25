Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0011

Walken (WLKN) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1.59 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,829,734 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

