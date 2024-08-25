WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $202.48. 2,948,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

