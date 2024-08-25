WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. 5,094,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

