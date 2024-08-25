WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 24,786 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,153.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,446.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,114.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,666 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,879.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CMG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

