WD Rutherford LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.50.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $381.18. 1,197,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,044. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $423.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

