Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

EMR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.64. 2,774,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.