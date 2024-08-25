Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %
EMR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.64. 2,774,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
