Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,074,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,010,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $197.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

