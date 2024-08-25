Wesleyan Assurance Society Purchases 64,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 73,398,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,838,734. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.