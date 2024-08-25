WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.16

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 140500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

