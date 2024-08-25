Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,865,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,570. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $99.37 and a 52-week high of $139.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

