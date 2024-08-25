Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.15.

Workday stock opened at $259.95 on Tuesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

